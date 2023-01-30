Sumitra Pujari Bags Gold In Women's Doubles Badminton In Rajasthan

Sumitra Pujari, a seasoned and accomplished Badminton player of the state has bagged the Gold Medal in the 40+ Women’s Doubles in the Yonex Sunrise All India Masters Ranking Badminton Tournament 2023.

The tournament was organised by Udaipur Badminton Association under the aegis of Rajasthan Badminton Association and Badminton Association of India from January 17 to 24, 2023.

The shuttler has also bagged the Bronze Medal in the 40+ Mixed Doubles in this coveted tournament held at R L Chaufla Badminton Academy and Chawat Sports Academy in the city of Udaipur.

Sumitra Pujari who is a sports person of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd in Guwahati teamed up with Radhika Madhur Ingalhalkar of Maharashtra for her Doubles, and with Joseph Sumi of Nagaland for Mixed Doubles.