India Badminton Team Creates History, Clinches Maiden Thomas Cup

The Indian badminton team on Sunday created history after clinching the Thomas Cup trophy for the very first time.

India appeared in the final of the tournament for the first time to face record 14-time champions Indonesia at the Impact Arena in Thailand’s Bangkok.

India defeated Thailand by 3-0 to lift the much coveted trophy for the first time in their history. No Indian team has previously even reached the final of the Thomas and Uber Cup. The Indian men reached the semi-finals of the Thomas Cup in 1952, 1955 and 1979 while the women’s team made it to the Uber Cup top four in 2014 and 2016, reported ANI.

Having finished second in Group C behind Chinese Taipei, India qualified for the knockout stage where they faced strong teams like Malaysia and Denmark in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, respectively.