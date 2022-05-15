India Badminton Team Creates History, Clinches Maiden Thomas Cup

The Indian badminton team on Sunday created history after clinching the Thomas Cup trophy for the very first time.
India appeared in the final of the tournament for the first time to face record 14-time champions Indonesia at the Impact Arena in Thailand’s Bangkok.
India defeated Thailand by 3-0 to lift the much coveted trophy for the first time in their history. No Indian team has previously even reached the final of the Thomas and Uber Cup. The Indian men reached the semi-finals of the Thomas Cup in 1952, 1955 and 1979 while the women’s team made it to the Uber Cup top four in 2014 and 2016, reported ANI.
Having finished second in Group C behind Chinese Taipei, India qualified for the knockout stage where they faced strong teams like Malaysia and Denmark in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, respectively.
For India, Lakshya Sen clinched the first point having started the tie, defeating Anthony Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16. Ginting had started off in the front foot, going on a 12 point run to win the opening game 21-8 in just 17 minutes, but the response from Sen was good in the second game as he took the game to decider and won it.
In the second match, Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo won the first match 21-18. From there the Indian pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty great grit to survive four match points and win the second game 23-21. They then went on to win the decider to finish the match 18-21, 23-21, 21-19.
In the third match, Kidambi Srikanth of India took the opening game against Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie 21-15 and won the match by also winning the second game 23-21 to create history.