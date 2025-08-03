SummerSlam 2025: Punk Survives Gunther, Falls to Rollins' Deceit

WWE SummerSlam 2025 delivered an electrifying first night, packed with grit, drama, and a twist that stunned fans worldwide. In what was billed as a heavyweight showdown for the ages, CM Punk made a heroic return to form, defeating Gunther in a grueling battle — only to be ambushed moments later by a cunning Seth Rollins, who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to walk away as the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

CM Punk Survives Brutal Bout Against Gunther

The night’s headline match saw CM Punk face off against the dominant Gunther in a hard-hitting encounter. The 46-year-old veteran was relentless, enduring Gunther’s punishing chops and relentless pin attempts. Despite fatigue and repeated onslaughts, Punk refused to quit.

The turning point came in dramatic fashion — Gunther, bleeding heavily from the head, was momentarily blinded by his own blood and reportedly pleaded with Punk to ease up. But the former two-time WWE Champion showed no mercy, pressing forward to secure a hard-fought victory and reclaim his place atop the heavyweight division.

The Twist: Rollins Strikes When It Hurts Most

But Punk’s celebration was short-lived.

In a moment WWE is calling “The Ruse of the Century,” Seth Rollins made a shocking return. Limping to the ring on crutches — seemingly still injured — Rollins suddenly threw them aside, revealing the act for what it was: a setup.

With his Money in the Bank briefcase in hand, Rollins launched a brutal assault on the exhausted CM Punk, pummeling him into submission. Within moments, he cashed in his MITB contract and pinned Punk, becoming the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

“SETH ROLLINS JUST CASHED IN ON CM PUNK AND BECAME THE NEW WWE WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION AT SUMMERSLAM!” WWE posted on X (formerly Twitter), sending fans into a frenzy.

THE RUSE OF THE CENTURY! 😲



Seth Rollins just cashed in on CM Punk and just became the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/p7LED0AvPn — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2025

Fans React to Rollins' Deception

The betrayal and cunning execution sparked a firestorm online.

“SETH ROLLINS CAME BACK HERE ON CRUTCHES BUT THREW THEM AWAY,” one shocked fan posted.

Another called it: “THE GREATEST CASH-IN OF ALL TIME!”

Whether fans see him as a genius or a villain, Rollins walked away with the gold — and a new chapter in WWE history was written.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 – Day 1: Results at a Glance

World Heavyweight Championship:

CM Punk def. Gunther

→ Seth Rollins cashes in MITB to become new champion

Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul:

Winners – Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

WWE Women’s Championship:

Winner – Tiffany Stratton

Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross:

Winner – Sami Zayn

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship:

Winners – Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed:

Winners – Roman Reigns & Jey Uso