Sunil Chhetri to Mark 150th International Match in Guwahati; To Be Feted by AIFF

Speaking about Chhetri’s achievement, AIFF President Mr. Kalyan Chaubey expressed, “Since 2005, it has been an inspiring journey that we have all been privileged to witness. Chhetri reaching his 150th international match is an exceptional feat that will elevate Indian football. He has been an influential figure, inspiring millions to embrace this Beautiful Game. I extend my congratulations to Chhetri for this significant milestone in international football.”