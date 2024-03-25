Sunil Chhetri to Mark 150th International Match in Guwahati; To Be Feted by AIFF

The All India Football Federation is set to honour Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri, as he prepares to mark his remarkable 150th senior international match during India’s upcoming game against Afghanistan on Tuesday.
In their pursuit of glory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2, India is set to face Afghanistan once again, just four days after their initial encounter ended in a goalless draw at the Damac Stadium in Saudi Arabia. Now back home, India is prepared to host the return leg at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, potentially witnessing Chhetri's milestone appearance.
Speaking about Chhetri’s achievement, AIFF President Mr. Kalyan Chaubey expressed, “Since 2005, it has been an inspiring journey that we have all been privileged to witness. Chhetri reaching his 150th international match is an exceptional feat that will elevate Indian football. He has been an influential figure, inspiring millions to embrace this Beautiful Game. I extend my congratulations to Chhetri for this significant milestone in international football.”
AIFF Acting Secretary General Mr. M Satyanarayan remarked, “Chhetri is synonymous with the Indian Men’s National Team for many football enthusiasts, which is not far from reality. He is a fantastic footballer, a composed captain, and a stellar striker. The All India Football Federation takes pride in honoring him on his 150th international match. We hope Chhetri continues to contribute to Indian football with the same passion in the future.”
Chhetri began his illustrious journey with the national team on June 12, 2005, in a friendly match against Pakistan in Quetta, where he marked his debut with a goal, leading to a 1-1 draw. Since then, he has accumulated an impressive 149 appearances for the Blue Tigers, spanning a remarkable international career of 19 years.
Throughout this extraordinary tenure, Chhetri has demonstrated exceptional goal-scoring abilities, netting an impressive 93 goals, a national record. Currently ranked as the fourth highest international goal-scorer of all time and third among active goal-scorers, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo, Chhetri's impact on Indian football is undeniable.
Additionally, he holds a unique distinction in Indian football history, having scored in his debut match as well as in his 25th, 50th, 75th, 100th, and 125th appearances for the national team.