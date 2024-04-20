IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Dominate Delhi Capitals with Stellar Performance

Delhi Capitals, after playing two matches at their adopted home ground in Visakhapatnam, returned to the national capital for their first 'home' game of the season. For captain Rishabh Pant, the match held special significance as it marked his return to the Delhi home crowd after a 15-month absence due to injury. Pant's stellar performance in the IPL 2024 season, including back-to-back fifties and exemplary captaincy, has garnered widespread acclaim and fueled speculations regarding his inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad.