Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2025 Schedule: Full Match List, Timings, Venues, and Squad

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to commence on March 22, with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beginning their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 23 at their home ground, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Led by Australian all-rounder Pat Cummins, SRH will aim to go one step further after finishing as runners-up in the previous edition. With a strong squad comprising power-hitters and top-class bowlers, the team is looking forward to making a significant impact this season.

SRH's Road to IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a remarkable run in IPL 2024, making it to the finals before being defeated by Kolkata Knight Riders. Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, the team has built a well-balanced squad, featuring some of the most explosive batsmen and skilled bowlers. With the addition of key players such as Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Shami, SRH will look to dominate the league stage and clinch their second IPL title.

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Full Schedule

Below is the complete schedule of SRH for IPL 2025, including match dates, opponents, venues, and timings:

Date Opponent Venue Time (IST) March 23 Rajasthan Royals Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 3:30 PM March 27 Lucknow Super Giants Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 7:30 PM March 30 Delhi Capitals Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium, Vizag 3:30 PM April 3 Kolkata Knight Riders Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM April 6 Gujarat Titans Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 7:30 PM April 12 Punjab Kings Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 7:30 PM April 17 Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM April 23 Mumbai Indians Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 7:30 PM April 25 Chennai Super Kings M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM May 2 Gujarat Titans Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM May 5 Delhi Capitals Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 7:30 PM May 10 Kolkata Knight Riders Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 7:30 PM May 13 Royal Challengers Bengaluru M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM May 18 Lucknow Super Giants Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 7:30 PM

With crucial matches scheduled against powerhouses like Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, SRH will need to stay consistent and deliver strong performances throughout the tournament.

SRH Squad for IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad have assembled a formidable team, blending experienced internationals with emerging Indian talents. Here’s a look at their full squad for the upcoming season:

Players to Watch Out For:

Pat Cummins (C) – The Australian captain will lead from the front, bringing his experience and all-round capabilities.

Heinrich Klaasen (WK) – A reliable wicketkeeper-batsman known for his explosive hitting.

Travis Head – The Australian batter adds firepower to the top order.

Ishan Kishan – A dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman who can change games in an instant.

Mohammed Shami – One of the most experienced Indian pacers, adding strength to the bowling attack.

Rahul Chahar – A talented spinner who will play a key role in the middle overs.

Harshal Patel – A proven wicket-taker in the IPL, known for his death bowling.

Complete Squad List:

Batsmen: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby

All-Rounders: Pat Cummins (C), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Brydon Carse, Kamindu Mendis

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK)

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Aniket Verma, Eshan Malinga

Sunrisers Hyderabad will enter IPL 2025 with a strong and well-balanced squad, aiming to lift their second IPL trophy. With explosive batsmen, a powerful bowling lineup, and the leadership of Pat Cummins, SRH has all the ingredients needed for a successful campaign. Their journey begins on March 23, and fans will eagerly watch how they perform throughout the season.

