Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders: Match details, team details, probable playing 11, and more

In today’s crucial match, two struggling teams from the lower half of the points table will face off to keep their respective teams in the game. The Kolkata Knight Riders must win every game to reach the safe 16-point mark, while the Sunrisers Hyderabad have an extra game in hand and home advantage, but only six points.

Both teams have struggled with their opening combinations, with KKR trying out six pairs and the Sunrisers shuffling Harry Brook and Abhishek Sharma around. Brook will have fond memories of hitting a hundred against KKR earlier in the season, but since then he has struggled with the bat. KKR is hoping for a good start from their openers, with Jason Roy's return potentially injecting positivity. Andre Russell has yet to showcase his destructive potential. In matches like these, where both teams have very little to lose, there is often a sense of freedom that can make for a thrilling contest.