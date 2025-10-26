Super Cup 2025: NEUFC Held to 2-2 Draw by Resilient Inter Kashi

In a pulsating Group B clash of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26, NorthEast United FC and Inter Kashi played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday. The result leaves both teams eyeing crucial points in a group that also features FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

The match, played amid relentless rain, offered end-to-end action from the first whistle. Inter Kashi, the I-League champions, struck early in the fifth minute as Harmanpreet Singh calmly tapped in from close range to beat Gurmeet Singh and give the visitors a shock lead. The Highlanders were quick to respond, and in the 18th minute, their talisman Alaeddine Ajaraie equalised with a clinical finish following a chest-down from Tondonba.

As the first half progressed, NorthEast United began asserting themselves. The pressure paid off in the 40th minute when captain Zabaco Tome doubled their advantage, heading in Andy’s corner kick through the legs of Shubham Dhas. The Highlanders went into the break holding a slender lead, but it was clear that the game remained anyone’s to win.

The second half saw Inter Kashi mount a spirited comeback. With NorthEast United pressing high and hunting for a third goal, Karthik Panicker produced a moment of individual brilliance in the 74th minute. The midfielder’s precise left-footed finish restored parity, leveling the score at 2-2 against the run of play and underlining Inter Kashi’s resilience.

Both sides pushed for a winner in the final minutes, but the match ended level after eight minutes of stoppage time, leaving fans at GMC Stadium on the edge of their seats until the very last whistle.

The result leaves Group B wide open, with the point distribution potentially shaping the dynamics for qualification to the knockout stage. NorthEast United will look to consolidate their campaign in upcoming fixtures, while Inter Kashi can take heart from their fightback spirit, proving why they remain formidable I-League champions.