Uma Chetry Becomes First Assamese to Play in ICC Women’s WC

Assam’s cricketing pride, Uma Chetry, has etched her name in history by becoming the first Assamese player to feature in an ICC Women’s World Cup. Today, she was named in India Women’s playing XI against Bangladesh at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, taking over the wicketkeeper-batter role from Richa Ghosh.

India won the toss and elected to bowl first, but the match has faced multiple delays due to rain. So far, 42 minutes of play have been lost, and with standard rain regulations, the number of overs is expected to be reduced once play resumes. Every four-and-a-half minutes of lost time beyond the waiting period results in a reduction of one over, forcing teams to adjust their strategies for the shortened game.

The semi-finals of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 may also face weather disruptions. Heavy showers are expected in Guwahati around toss time, while Navi Mumbai could experience cloudy skies, evening thunderstorms, and late showers. Reserve days have been planned to ensure the completion of all matches.

India’s road to the semi-finals has been a rollercoaster. Early victories against Sri Lanka and Pakistan gave them momentum, but a tough patch with three consecutive defeats tested the team’s resolve. A decisive win over New Zealand has since restored confidence ahead of the semis. Notably, Harmanpreet Kaur’s toss victory in this match marked India Women’s first ODI toss win after eight consecutive losses—a joint-longest streak in the format alongside Mithali Raj’s run between February and July 2006.

The Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-finals are scheduled across two venues: the first on October 29 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, and the second on October 30 at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. India will play their semi-final at DY Patil, promising a thrilling clash.

Playing XI

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry (w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

Bangladesh Women: Sumaiya Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter

Uma Chetry’s inclusion marks a historic moment for Assam and underscores the increasing prominence of northeastern talent in Indian women’s cricket. Fans will be eagerly watching her performance as India looks to continue its strong run in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.