Super Cup 2025: NorthEast Blow 2-Goal Lead as Jamshedpur Seal Late Comeback

Jamshedpur FC produced a spirited fightback to earn a dramatic 2-2 draw against NorthEast United FC in a gripping AIFF Super Cup 2025–26 Group B encounter at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday. Trailing by two goals in the first half, the Men of Steel roared back into contention thanks to a heroic brace from Pronay Halder, keeping their knockout hopes alive.

NorthEast United started the game with confidence and intensity, dictating the tempo early on. Their pressure paid off in the 20th minute when Spanish midfielder Chema Núñez capitalised on a rebound off the crossbar to calmly slot home the opener. The Highlanders doubled their lead nine minutes later through Alaeddine Ajaraie, who finished a sweeping move with a delightful one-touch strike to make it 2-0, leaving Jamshedpur reeling.

Just when it looked like NorthEast would head into the break firmly in control, Jamshedpur clawed their way back. In the 44th minute, veteran midfielder Pronay Halder rose to glance in a well-directed header, reducing the deficit and injecting fresh belief into his side. The goal shifted the momentum dramatically and set the stage for a tense second half.

Jamshedpur came out with renewed purpose after the interval, pushing forward relentlessly while NorthEast tried to manage the game and protect their lead. The Highlanders’ defence held firm for most of the half, but the constant pressure eventually told. Deep into stoppage time, Halder once again became Jamshedpur’s saviour, reacting quickest to a loose ball inside the box to fire home the equaliser and complete a memorable comeback.

The result keeps Jamshedpur FC’s qualification hopes alive, with their fate now hinging on the final round of Group B fixtures. For NorthEast United, however, it was a night of frustration, as they surrendered a comfortable advantage and now face an uphill task to progress.

For fans, it was a roller-coaster contest filled with drama, grit and late heroics—a fitting showcase of the Super Cup’s growing intensity.