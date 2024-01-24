Suryakumar Yadav Picks Up Second Straight ICC Men's T20I Cricketer Award

Star India's cricketer Suryakumar Yadav was honoured with the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer award for 2023 on Wednesday, making it his second consecutive year receiving this accolade.
In 2023, Suryakumar excelled in the 20-over cricket, achieving 733 runs in 17 innings with an impressive average of 48.86 and a striking rate of 155.95.
The 33-year-old initially struggled, only managing to score seven runs against Sri Lanka. However, he bounced back with impressive scores of 51 (36) and 112* (51) in the following matches.
Suryakumar consistently scored in the range of 20s to 40s before playing an innings of 83 (44) against the West Indies. He wrapped up the series with a knock of 61 (45) against them.
At the conclusion of the year, the right-handed batsman was entrusted with leading the youthful Indian team.
Suryakumar achieved scores of 80 off 42 balls against Australia and 56 from 36 balls against South Africa. He then went on to score a century against South Africa in their final T20I of the year in Johannesburg, doing so in just 56 balls.
His most impressive performance was against Sri Lanka, where he achieved an undefeated score of 112 runs from 51 balls. This remarkable innings comprised of 9 sixes and 7 fours.
Suryakumar Yadav's innings resulted in the second-quickest century for India in men's T20Is, following skipper Rohit Sharma's 35-ball century against the same opponent in 2017.