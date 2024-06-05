T20 Men's World Cup 2024: Commentary Panel

The ICC has announced an all-star lineup for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 commentary panel, comprising a blend of cricket legends and seasoned broadcasting personalities. Among the stalwarts are Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, and Mel Jones, bringing their wealth of experience. The mix includes former T20 World Cup champions Dinesh Karthik, Carlos Brathwaite, and Lisa Sthalekar, lending their unique perspectives to the discussions.

A notable inclusion is American commentator James O’Brien, popularly known as Jomboy, who will offer tailored insights catered specifically to the American audience. This diverse and talented lineup of broadcasters promises to deliver an immersive and engaging coverage experience, ensuring cricket enthusiasts worldwide are in for a treat during the tournament.

Revolutionizing Cricket Viewing: ICC TV's Innovations for the 2024 T20 World Cup

ICC TV is gearing up to transform the cricket viewing experience for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 with a host of groundbreaking features.

Alongside live coverage of every match, ICC TV will debut an unprecedented AI-supported vertical feed, a collaborative effort with Disney Star, Quidich Innovation Labs, and NEP. This pioneering advancement aims to engage casual fans by offering a tailored viewing experience optimized for mobile devices.

Spearheaded by cricketing legends like Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, and Ian Smith, the esteemed commentary panel promises profound insights and analysis, enriching the viewing experience for fans across the nine host locations spanning the USA and West Indies.

With a focus on innovation and immersive coverage, ICC TV is set to captivate cricket enthusiasts like never before, setting new standards for cricket broadcasting excellence.

Making his World Cup debut, American commentator James O’Brien, popularly known as Jomboy, brings tailored insights for American audiences, injecting a new flavor into the commentary team.

Joining him are seasoned cricketing figures such as Dale Steyn, Graeme Smith, Michael Atherton, Waqar Younis, Simon Doull, Shaun Pollock, and Katey Martin, each offering their unique perspectives and expertise.

With this diverse blend of fresh faces and established names, the commentary team promises to deliver an engaging and dynamic viewing experience for fans worldwide, enriching the excitement of the tournament across the USA and the West Indies.

