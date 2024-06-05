T20 World Cup 2024: Host Country, Cities and Start Date

A historic moment is approaching as cricket, a sport with centuries of tradition, prepares to venture into new territory. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup will be hosted by the United States and the West Indies.

This event marks the first occasion the USA will host a major cricket tournament. The ICC has recently finalized the venues in the USA where the matches will take place. Interestingly, the US is home to baseball, a popular bat-and-ball game that ranks among the most-watched sports in the country. The US cricket team, while less frequently mentioned in major tournaments and bilateral series, holds a respectable position within the top 20 teams globally.

This milestone event in 2024 is set to change the narrative, potentially drawing a larger fanbase and enhancing cricket's global appeal. The T20 World Cup, co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies, promises to be a game-changer for cricket in America.

T20 World Cup 2024 Start Date

The 2024 T20 World Cup will feature 20 teams divided into four groups of five, adopting a single round-robin format.

Running from June 4 to June 30, 2024, it's set to be one of the longest and most extensive tournaments in cricket history.

England enters as the defending champions following their victory in the thrilling 2022 T20 World Cup.

This tournament marks a historic moment as it's the first major ICC event hosted in the USA, bringing cricket to new shores and promising heightened global interest in the sport.

Here is the list of Teams Qualified for the 2024 T20 World Cup