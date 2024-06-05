T20 World Cup 2024: Host Country, Cities and Start Date

A historic moment is approaching as cricket, a sport with centuries of tradition, prepares to venture into new territory. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup will be hosted by the United States and the West Indies.
This event marks the first occasion the USA will host a major cricket tournament. The ICC has recently finalized the venues in the USA where the matches will take place. Interestingly, the US is home to baseball, a popular bat-and-ball game that ranks among the most-watched sports in the country. The US cricket team, while less frequently mentioned in major tournaments and bilateral series, holds a respectable position within the top 20 teams globally.
This milestone event in 2024 is set to change the narrative, potentially drawing a larger fanbase and enhancing cricket's global appeal. The T20 World Cup, co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies, promises to be a game-changer for cricket in America.
The 2024 T20 World Cup will feature 20 teams divided into four groups of five, adopting a single round-robin format.
Running from June 4 to June 30, 2024, it's set to be one of the longest and most extensive tournaments in cricket history.
England enters as the defending champions following their victory in the thrilling 2022 T20 World Cup.
Recent announcements by the ICC have unveiled the venues and cities across the USA that will play host to this prestigious tournament. To accommodate the surge in enthusiasm, innovative modular stadium infrastructure will be employed, facilitating the construction of new venues and the expansion of existing ones. This proactive approach reflects the commitment to providing an unparalleled cricketing experience while showcasing the sport's potential in new territories.
In the USA
Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas
Broward County Cricket Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida
Eisenhower Park, Nassau County in New York
In the Caribbean and West Indies
Antigua & Barbuda: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound
Barbados: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
Dominica: Windsor Park, Roseau
Guyana: Providence Stadium, Providence
St Lucia: Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros-Islet
Trinidad & Tobago: Arnos Vale Stadium, Kingstown
St Vincent & The Grenadines: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain
England, the defending champions from the thrilling 2022 T20 World Cup, will be looking to maintain their title.