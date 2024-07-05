"Take Proper Sleep for Better Results" PM Modi Urges Paris Olympics Contingents

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with India's Paris 2024 Olympics contingent, emphasizing the importance of adequate sleep for peak performance and encouraging them to observe infrastructure in Paris as insights for future Olympic hosting bids.
In a recent interaction at his residence and via video conferencing, PM Modi motivated athletes including Olympic medalists PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, and Neeraj Chopra. He highlighted the crucial role of sleep in enhancing athletic performance, stressing its significant impact on health and outcomes.
"We are aiming to host the 2036 Olympics and preparations are underway. I urge you to observe Paris' infrastructure—what worked and what didn't—as this experience will be invaluable for our future plans," PM Modi remarked, underscoring India's aspirations to host global sporting events.
PM Modi expressed confidence in India's athletes to deliver exceptional performances, urging them to focus on their talent without succumbing to external pressures.
Indian men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh expressed optimism for surpassing India's Tokyo 2020 achievements, including a historic hockey bronze, highlighting the team's rigorous preparations at SAI Bengaluru.
The interaction also featured athletes supported by initiatives like Khelo India and TOPS, showcasing government efforts in nurturing sporting talent.
India's Paris 2024 Olympics campaign kicks off on July 26, with hopes of surpassing the previous medal tally of seven, including a gold, two silver, and four bronze medals from Tokyo 2020.