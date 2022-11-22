Delhi: BJP Expels 11 Rebel MCD Candidates

The BJP on Monday expelled at least 11 rebel Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) candidates following a meeting chaired by BJP national president JP Nadda.

With less than a fortnight left for the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Nadda chaired a review meeting of party leaders on Monday where party MLAs, MPs were called.

Nadda came equipped with reports on the work done by the party's public representatives in their respective constituencies.

According to sources, important decisions were taken at the review meeting, the principal agenda of which was for the BJP to return to the helm of the MCD for the fourth time.

Speaking to ANI, a source said Nadda also asked the party leaders to reach out to the general public and spread the word on Prime Minister Narenda Modi handing keys of 3,024 flats to people from economically weaker sections (EWS), under 'In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project'.

"Developments such as these must be conveyed to the public so that the people of Delhi are aware about the achievements of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," sources quoted Nadda as saying.

"JP Nadda also chided senior party leaders such as Vijendra Gupta for not reaching out to the masses. The party is believed to release its manifesto for the civic body polls on November 24, 25," a source said.