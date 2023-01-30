Tata IPL 2023: OnlineTicket Booking, Starting Date, Tickets Price

The IPL 2023 has been tentatively scheduled for 26 March through 29 May 2023. The Indian Premier League Season 16 competition will begin on March 26 and end on May 29, 2023. Tickets for IPL 2023 games will be sold through websites like BookMyShow, Paytm, Team Official, IPL, and others. Once the official announcement is made and the dates are confirmed, the online ticket ordering process for the IPL 2023 matches will start. Right now, it is too early to say anything regarding when exactly the announcement will be made, but we can anticipate that it will happen soon.