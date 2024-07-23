Women Asia Cup 2024 Live Telecast in India

The Indian women’s cricket team is set to defend their title at the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024, which kicks off in Sri Lanka on July 19. This will be the ninth edition of the tournament, featuring the top eight women’s teams from Asia. Fans in India can catch all the action live through streaming and TV broadcasts.

In the previous tournament held in 2022, India clinched the title by defeating Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh. This year, Sri Lanka will host the event, with the eight teams divided into two groups of four.

India is placed in Group A, alongside Pakistan, Nepal, and the UAE. Their first match is against Pakistan on July 19, followed by games against the UAE on July 21 and Nepal on July 23. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals on July 26, with the final scheduled for July 28 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

India, the most successful team in the Women’s Asia Cup history with seven titles, will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, with Smriti Mandhana as the vice-captain. Bangladesh has one title to its name, while Sri Lanka, despite reaching five finals, has yet to win, and Pakistan has reached the final twice.

Where to Watch Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024 in India

The Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024 can be watched live in India on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for streaming. For TV viewers, the matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

India Squad for Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024