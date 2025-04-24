Top 10 Richest Footballers in the World and Their Net Worths in 2025

Football, the most beloved sport across the globe, has not only produced legends on the field but also some of the wealthiest sports personalities in the world. While names like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo often dominate discussions around football greatness, the list of the richest footballers in 2025 is full of surprises, with Faiq Bolkiah leading the pack due to his royal lineage.
Top 10 Richest Footballers in the World
1. Faiq Bolkiah – ₹174,300 Crore
Nationality: Brunei
Current Team: Ratchaburi FC (Thailand)
Born into Brunei’s royal family, Faiq Bolkiah is widely recognized as the richest footballer in the world. While his on-field career includes stints at Chonburi FC and currently at Ratchaburi FC, it’s his inherited wealth that sets him apart. He also captains the Brunei national football team.
2. Cristiano Ronaldo – ₹6,972 Crore
Nationality: Portugal
Current Team: Al Nassr
A footballing icon, Ronaldo has earned his fortune through a stellar career at clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. His earnings are bolstered by massive brand endorsements, businesses, and record-breaking performances.
3. Lionel Messi – ₹5,229 Crore
Nationality: Argentina
Current Team: Inter Miami
Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is a legend on and off the field. His wealth stems from his remarkable football journey and endorsement deals with global brands. His recent move to Inter Miami has only elevated his commercial appeal.
4. David Beckham – ₹3,921 Crore
Nationality: England
Current Team: Retired
Known for his iconic free kicks and leadership, Beckham’s net worth is a combination of his illustrious playing career and his ventures into fashion, ownership (Inter Miami CF), and global endorsements.
5. Neymar Jr. – ₹3,050.25 Crore
Nationality: Brazil
Current Team: Al Hilal
Neymar is celebrated for his flair, creativity, and agility. Having played for Barcelona and PSG, the Brazilian forward now plays for Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia, where he continues to enjoy a lucrative salary and endorsement deals.
6. Zlatan Ibrahimović – ₹1,655.85 Crore
Nationality: Sweden
Current Team: Retired
Zlatan’s magnetic personality and footballing skills made him a standout striker at clubs like AC Milan and PSG. Even post-retirement, he remains a dominant figure in sports and media.
7. Kylian Mbappé – ₹1,568.7 Crore
Nationality: France
Current Team: Real Madrid
Mbappé’s meteoric rise in football has made him one of the youngest athletes to earn such a high net worth. Known for his blistering pace and clinical finishing, his recent move to Real Madrid has added more to his market value.
8. Wayne Rooney – ₹1,481.55 Crore
Nationality: England
Current Team: Retired
Rooney was England and Manchester United’s all-time top scorer. His income stems from a prolific footballing career and his ongoing ventures as a coach, pundit, and brand ambassador.
9. Ronaldo Nazário – ₹1,394.4 Crore
Nationality: Brazil
Current Team: Retired
Known as "El Fenómeno," Ronaldo revolutionized modern striking. With two World Cup wins and a host of commercial partnerships, he remains an icon in both football and business.
10. Gareth Bale – ₹1,263.675 Crore
Nationality: Wales
Current Team: Retired
Bale, famous for his pace and powerful left foot, earned global acclaim at Real Madrid. Since retirement, he has invested in sports and business, securing his position among the richest in the football world.
The wealthiest footballers of 2025 reflect the evolution of the sport from passion to global industry. Whether it’s inherited wealth, decades of sporting excellence, or commercial success, these players have not only dominated on the field but also made substantial financial impacts globally.
