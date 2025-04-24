Richest Indian Cricketers Based on Net Worth (2025): From Sachin Tendulkar to Gautam Gambhir

Cricket in India isn't just a sport—it's an emotion that pulses through the heart of billions. The roaring stadiums, the thrilling last-over finishes, and the nationwide celebrations after each win demonstrate the unparalleled love Indians have for the game.

Indian cricketers, owing to their stardom, have emerged not only as sports icons but also as business moguls, brand ambassadors, and public figures. With IPL contracts, brand endorsements, business ventures, and match fees, these players have accumulated staggering wealth over the years.

Top 10 Richest Indian Cricketers in 2025

1. Sachin Tendulkar – ₹1250 Crore (~$170 Million)

Nickname: Master Blaster

Career Span: 1989 – 2013

Role: Batsman

Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as the greatest cricketer of all time. With 100 international centuries and over 34,000 international runs, he is a legend of the game. After retirement, he continued to earn through brand endorsements, businesses (like SRT Sports), and investments in ventures such as restaurants and the ISL team Kerala Blasters. His global popularity and legacy make him the richest Indian cricketer.

2. Virat Kohli – ₹1050 Crore (~$127 Million)

Nickname: King Kohli

Career Span: 2008 – Present

Role: Batsman

Virat Kohli is one of the most marketable athletes in the world. Known for his consistency and passion for fitness, he holds records like fastest 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, and 11,000 runs in ODIs. Off the field, his earnings come from high-end endorsements (Puma, Audi, MRF), his fashion brand ‘Wrogn’, and fitness ventures like 'Chisel Gym'.

3. MS Dhoni – ₹1000 Crore (~$110 Million)

Nickname: Captain Cool

Career Span: 2004 – 2020

Role: Wicket-keeper batsman

MS Dhoni is India’s most successful captain, winning all three ICC white-ball tournaments. Known for his calm temperament and finishing skills, he remains a fan favorite. After retirement, he became a brand icon, invested in multiple startups, owns a racing team (Mahi Racing), and has stakes in the Chennai Super Kings franchise.

4. Sourav Ganguly – ₹700 Crore (~$85 Million)

Nickname: Dada

Career Span: 1992 – 2008

Role: Batsman

Sourav Ganguly was known for his aggressive leadership and laid the foundation for India’s future success in overseas conditions. Post-retirement, he became BCCI President and a cricket commentator. He endorses major brands and is also involved in educational institutions and other business ventures in West Bengal.

5. Virender Sehwag – ₹342 Crore (~$45 Million)

Nickname: Nawab of Najafgarh

Career Span: 1999 – 2013

Role: Batsman

Virender Sehwag was known for his explosive batting and fearless approach. He scored two triple centuries in Tests and played a key role in India's 2011 World Cup win. After retirement, Sehwag turned into a witty commentator, runs an international school, and has been part of multiple ad campaigns.

6. Yuvraj Singh – ₹291 Crore (~$35 Million)

Nickname: Yuvi

Career Span: 2000 – 2017

Role: All-rounder

Yuvraj Singh is remembered for his heroic performance in the 2011 World Cup, where he was named Player of the Tournament. He famously hit six sixes in an over in the 2007 T20 World Cup. Off-field, he launched the cancer awareness foundation ‘YouWeCan’ and invests in startups through his venture fund.

7. Gautam Gambhir – ₹265 Crore (~$32 Million)

Career Span: 2003 – 2016

Role: Batsman

Gautam Gambhir was instrumental in India’s 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup victories, scoring crucial runs in both finals. After retiring, he entered politics and became a Member of Parliament. He endorses several brands and has invested in businesses and social welfare projects.

8. Suresh Raina – ₹215 Crore (~$25 Million)

Career Span: 2005 – 2020

Role: All-rounder

Suresh Raina was one of India’s most reliable middle-order batsmen and an outstanding fielder. He was a key player in CSK’s IPL success. Post-retirement, he has remained active in commentary, business ventures, and cricket academies. He also co-authored a memoir and continues to feature in brand endorsements.

9. Rohit Sharma – ₹214 Crore (~$23 Million)

Nickname: Hitman

Career Span: 2007 – Present

Role: Batsman

Rohit Sharma is known for his elegant style and holds the record for the highest individual ODI score (264). He has five centuries in a single World Cup edition (2019). As captain of Mumbai Indians, he won multiple IPL titles. His brand value has risen with endorsements and social media popularity.

10. Rahul Dravid – ₹197 Crore (~$22 Million)

Nickname: The Wall

Career Span: 1996 – 2012

Role: Batsman

Rahul Dravid is respected for his technique, temperament, and contribution to Indian cricket. After retirement, he coached the U-19 and India A teams and later became the head coach of the Indian national team. His dignified image makes him a favorite for long-term brand endorsements and cricket consultancy.

Although not in mainstream cricket, Samarjitsinh Gaekwad—Maharaja of Baroda and a former first-class cricketer—is technically the richest cricketer in history. He inherited assets worth over ₹20,000 crore and is a unique blend of royalty and cricket.

