Injury To Riyan Parag Casts Doubt Over Vijay Hazare Trophy Inclusion

In a big blow to the Assam cricket team, captain Riyan Parag picked up an injury ahead of the second match of this season's Vijay Hazare Trophy, sources said on Monday.
Riyan Parag, who was part of the Assam team that lost to Gujarat in their first match of this season's Vijay Hazare Trophy.
However, it has now come to the fore that the star all-rounder from Assam, who also plays for the franchise Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been ruled out for the foreseeable future with an injury.
According to sources, Riyan Parag, who is reportedly high on the Indian team selector's list, picked up an injury in his upper right arm casting doubt on his inclusion in the Assam squad.
Reports stated that the physicians who treated his injury, have advised two weeks of rest to Riyan Parag.
Meanwhile, with the injury to Riyan Parag, who captains the Assam squad, experienced batter Sibsankar Roy has been given the responsibility of taking over the captaincy in Riyan's absence.
In the mean time, Assam played today against Andhra Pradesh. Led by Sibsankar Roy, the Assam team won the match to put their last defeat behind.
In a low scoring match, Assam bowlers ran riot to dismiss the opponents for a paltry 112. Akash Sengupta picked up five wickets giving away just 20 runs, while Pallavkumar Das and Abir Chakraborty got two each and Mukhtar Hussain got one.
For Andhra Pradesh Ashwin Hebbar scored the most of 50 runs as five batters were dismissed without scoring a run.
While the Assam team did find it tough in the run chase, they chased down the total in 24.2 overs to pick up their first win of the tournament.
It remains to be seen whether Riyan Parag can make it in time to be included in the line-up ahead of their next match on November 29 against Himachal Pradesh.