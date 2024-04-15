Travis Head's Century Guide SRH to Record Highest Total in IPL History

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recorded their highest total in IPL history at the M Chinnswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Monday by putting a total of 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
The previous highest total in IPL was 277/3, which was registered by SRH against Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 27, 2024.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru held the record before SRH when it posted 263 runs against Pune Warriors India in Bengaluru in 2013.
SRH opener Travis Head smashed the fastest hundred for the franchise in IPL history and Heinrich Klaasen smashed a fiery half-century. Travis reached the three-figure mark off 39 deliveries against RCB to set the record.
Earlier, RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and decided to bowl first against Pat Cummins’ SRH.