Tributes Across Generations: Zubeen Garg’s Songs Resonate at Barasapara Stadium

Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg was honored with heartfelt musical tributes during the opening match of the ICC Women’s One-Day World Cup held at Barasapara. Fans filled the stadium, demonstrating their deep admiration and solidarity for the late singer.

Artists Joi Barua and Angarag “Papon” Mahanta performed several of Zubeen’s songs in tribute, while Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghosal also paid homage through her renditions. Joi Barua performed Zubeen’s iconic tracks, including “Mayabini,” “Ya Ali,” and “Hahile Tumi Mukuta Moni Sore,” offering a touching tribute. Papon performed two of Zubeen’s beloved songs, “Maya” and “Pritir Xubakse,” accompanying himself on guitar in an emotional solo performance. Additionally, the renowned Shillong Chamber Choir presented a medley of Zubeen’s songs, further honoring his musical legacy.

Shreya Ghosal performed the national anthem to officially inaugurate the match. She is also scheduled to perform later, dedicating renditions of “Mayabini” to Zubeen as a mark of respect.

The event celebrated Zubeen Garg’s enduring legacy, highlighting his profound connection with fans and the lasting impact of his music across generations.

On the sporting front, India faced Sri Lanka in the opening match. Assam cricketer and wicket-keeper Uma Chetri is part of the World Cup squad but did not feature in the playing XI, serving as a reserve player, while Richa Ghosh played as the team’s wicket-keeper in the main lineup.

Also Read: Guwahati Commuters Beware: Road Closures and One-Way Traffic for World Cup Matches