UCL: Man City Falter in Front of Goal as Inter Milan Stand Strong

This is precisely what UEFA envisioned when they revamped the Champions League format: top-tier teams clashing early in the competition rather than waiting for the knockout stages.
Yet, despite the high stakes and quality on display, Manchester City's 0-0 draw with Inter Milan in the group stage felt like the only thing missing was goals.
Both sides had their chances, none better than Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s for Inter, who blazed a golden opportunity over the bar after coming off the bench. The miss was so shocking that Inter manager Simone Inzaghi fell to the floor, pounding the turf in frustration. Matteo Darmian, another former Manchester United player, also squandered a prime chance when he opted for an unexpected backheel instead of shooting.
Opportunities were scarce for Inter, and with each missed chance, they risked being punished. City midfielder Ilkay Gündogan nearly did just that with two close-range headers late in the game, but Inter held firm.
More than a year since their showdown in the 2023 Champions League final, both Pep Guardiola and Inzaghi could argue that their teams deserved the win. At the same time, both managers were likely relieved to have avoided defeat.
"We played so good," said Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola after the match. "I love my team; Inter are masters of defending and transitions."
City haven’t lost a Champions League group stage match at the Etihad in six years, a testament to their dominance. Yet, Inter Milan's resilience was a reminder that this new group phase, featuring more encounters between top seeds, will present fresh challenges.
Despite arriving as underdogs, Inter Milan—Italy’s reigning champions—proved their mettle. With wing-backs Darmian and Carlos Augusto providing width, Nicolò Barella found pockets of space to drive the ball forward, regularly troubling City’s defense. Marcus Thuram and Mehdi Taremi spearheaded the attack, with Barella orchestrating several threatening transitions, much to Guardiola’s dismay.
Inter managed 10 shots in the first half, marking the first time a visiting team had hit double digits in attempts at the Etihad since AS Monaco in 2017. City goalkeeper Ederson was called into action to deny Augusto at his near post, but Inter’s attacking spark faded in the second half.
Guardiola responded by introducing Gündogan for the injured Kevin De Bruyne and bringing on Phil Foden for Savinho, which helped City create chances of their own. Foden fired straight at Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer after an intricate move initiated by Jack Grealish, while Gündogan's two headers late in the game failed to beat Sommer.
For just the second time in 42 home Champions League games under Guardiola, City couldn’t find the back of the net. But Inter's performance, achieved with star striker Lautaro Martínez only coming off the bench after 66 minutes, showed they are genuine challengers in this year's competition.
"We put in a giant performance," said Inzaghi after the game. "We knew we had to pull out all the stops, and we did it."
While Inter's credentials as title contenders were on full display, City, too, demonstrated their quality. Having reached the knockout stages for 11 consecutive years, City had moments where they could have snatched victory, leaving Guardiola more content than frustrated. As one of Europe's top teams, City remain well on course to make it 12 straight knockout appearances this season.
"We conceded one-and-a-half chances and couldn’t create many ourselves when they defend so deep," Guardiola added. "But I'm pleased with our performance. With more time, we’ll be even better."
In UEFA's revamped format, two of Europe's best met early—and there’s a strong chance they’ll meet again when the stakes are even higher.