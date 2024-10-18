Uma Chetry Named In India Squad To Face New Zealand In ODI Series

Wicketkeeper batter Uma Chetry has been drafted into the India squad to take on New Zealand in the One Day International (ODI) series starting October 24.
The three-match series will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 22-year-old Uma Chetry, who hails from Assam, last represented India-A against Australia-A.
On Thursday, the Women's Selection Committee named the 16-member squad to be led by Harmanpreet Kaur for the upcoming series. The three ODIs will be played on October 24, 27, and 29 respectively, at the same venue.
Pacer Pooja Vastrakar has been rested, and leg-spinner Asha Sobhana is unavailable due to injury after picking up a knock during the Women's T20 World Cup in UAE. Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, who has her 12th board exams, will also miss the home series.
Among the fresh faces in the national setup will Sayali Satghare, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, and Priya Mishra, who received maiden call-ups. Satghare, Hasabnis, and Mishra previously represented India-A against Australia-A in August, while Thakor was in the reserves for the T20 World Cup.
This will be the first time the women's team is in action after their exit from the T20 World Cup. India had defeated South Africa in the last ODI series, 3-0 at home in June.
The squad in full: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, D Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Sayali Satgare, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil.