Union Sports Minister announces Recruitment Drive for Assistant Coaches in SAI

In a landmark move to strengthen India’s sports infrastructure, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has announced the launch of a massive recruitment drive for the post of Assistant Coach in the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The decision marks the first major induction since 2017 and represents the largest-ever recruitment exercise for this crucial cadre, which plays a pivotal role in nurturing the country’s sporting talent.

The announcement was made by Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, during an interaction with the media on Tuesday.

“To ensure fairness, transparency, and merit, a comprehensive selection process is being established to identify and induct the best available coaching talent. This strategic recruitment will play a key role in advancing India’s sporting ambitions in the years ahead,” said Dr. Mandaviya.

He further added that the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming India into a global sporting powerhouse through transparent, merit-based systems and institutional capacity building.

Over 320 Vacancies Across 25 Sports Disciplines

The recruitment drive will fill more than 320 vacancies across over 25 sports disciplines through direct recruitment.

The Assistant Coach cadre serves as a crucial link in India’s sports development framework—connecting grassroots athletes with elite training systems.

Strengthening this cadre, officials said, will ensure structured, high-quality coaching support and help identify emerging talent across the nation.

The process has been meticulously designed to align with the Government’s “Medal Strategy” for the Olympic and Asian Games, focusing on disciplines with high medal potential such as aquatics, cycling, and athletics.

At the same time, efforts are being made to boost sports that contribute to a broader sporting culture, including lesser-highlighted disciplines like lawn tennis, kayaking, and canoeing.

Emphasis on Gender Inclusivity

In a significant step toward gender equality, over 50% of the posts will be reserved for women coaches.

The Ministry stated that this measure aims not only to bridge the gender gap in India’s coaching ecosystem but also to create a SafeSport environment that promotes confidence, comfort, and empowerment for female athletes.

Officials noted that female athletes continue to bring immense pride to the nation, and increasing the number of women coaches will play a vital role in supporting their growth and ensuring a safe and inclusive training atmosphere.

Strengthening India’s Sporting Future

The Ministry emphasized that this recruitment drive is a cornerstone in its continued efforts to build a strong, inclusive, and performance-driven coaching ecosystem.

By inducting skilled coaches across disciplines and ensuring equal opportunities for women, the government aims to create a more robust pipeline of sporting excellence.

Dr. Mandaviya underlined that the move reflects the government’s long-term strategy to nurture talent from the grassroots to the international stage.

