Vinesh Phogat Receives Hero’s Welcome at Delhi Airport After Olympics Setback

Champion wrestler Vinesh Phogat arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday, greeted by a grand reception despite the recent setback at the Paris Olympics.
Phogat's arrival was marked by heightened security following her disqualification for being 100 grams overweight in the 50kg final.
After her disqualification earlier this month, Phogat had remained in Paris to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a joint silver medal, but her appeal was dismissed on Wednesday.
Upon landing, Phogat was welcomed by a large crowd of fans who had gathered hours before her arrival. Her family and relatives were also present at the airport to greet her.
Gagan Narang, the chief de mission of the Indian contingent in Paris and a London Olympics bronze medalist, shared his support on social media. "She came as a champion on day 1 into the games village and she will always remain our champion. Sometimes one doesn't need an Olympic medal to inspire a billion dreams," Narang posted on X. He was on the same flight as Phogat from Paris to Delhi.
Phogat's brother, Harvinder Phogat, expressed the excitement surrounding her return. "People are waiting to welcome her at the airport and also in our village. Everyone is eager to meet and encourage Vinesh," he said.
The champion wrestler is set to receive a warm welcome at her native village in Balali, Haryana, as she returns to her roots.