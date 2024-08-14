Vinesh Phogat's Plea For Silver Medal Dismissed By CAS

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's plea for a silver medal, following her disqualification from the Women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling final at the Paris 2024 Olympics, was rejected by the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Wednesday.
“The application filed by Vinesh Phogat on 7 August 2024 is dismissed,” stated the operative part of the decision delivered by CAS.
In an official statement, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) expressed its support for Phogat and announced that it is exploring legal options to ensure the wrestler's case is adequately addressed. IOA President PT Usha voiced her disappointment with the decision made by the Sole Arbitrator.
Vinesh Phogat had advanced to the final of the women’s 50kg freestyle event with three decisive victories, including a win against Japan’s wrestling star Yui Susaki. However, she was disqualified from the gold medal match against Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States after being found 100 grams over the prescribed weight limit during the customary morning weigh-in.
In response to this unexpected development, Phogat appealed the decision to CAS last Wednesday, seeking to be awarded a joint silver medal alongside Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who had been promoted to the final after Phogat’s disqualification.
The day following her disqualification, Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from the sport, citing the emotional toll of the incident. The 29-year-old, who was participating in her third Olympic Games, received an outpouring of support from sporting figures worldwide.