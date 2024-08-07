Vinesh Phogat's Weight Surge Explained: CMO's Full Statement

As India mourns Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics, the Chief Medical Officer of the Indian contingent, Dr. Dinshaw Paudiwala, has provided a detailed explanation of the weight controversy that led to her removal from the gold medal match. Phogat, who was poised to compete in her final bout on Wednesday, was disqualified after failing the morning weigh-in by 100 grams in the 50kg category.