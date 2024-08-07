Vinesh Phogat's Weight Surge Explained: CMO's Full Statement

Pranjal Pratim Das, Delhi Bureau
As India mourns Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics, the Chief Medical Officer of the Indian contingent, Dr. Dinshaw Paudiwala, has provided a detailed explanation of the weight controversy that led to her removal from the gold medal match. Phogat, who was poised to compete in her final bout on Wednesday, was disqualified after failing the morning weigh-in by 100 grams in the 50kg category.
Dr. Paudiwala clarified that Phogat's weight gain exceeded expectations after her three bouts on Tuesday. Despite rigorous efforts to manage her weight overnight, including drastic measures such as cutting her hair and shortening her clothing, she remained overweight.
In a video statement, Dr. Paudiwala, along with Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha, shed light on the complex weight management process. Wrestlers typically compete in a weight category below their natural weight to gain a competitive edge against less powerful opponents. This involves significant pre-weigh-in weight cutting, which includes restricting food and water intake, and engaging in activities like sauna sessions and exercise to induce sweating.
Post-weigh-in, athletes often consume high-energy foods and limited water to restore energy. For Phogat, her nutritionist calculated that she could safely regain about 1.5 kilograms throughout the day. However, following her bouts, her weight rebound was higher than anticipated. Despite the coach’s confidence in the established weight cut method and ongoing efforts, Phogat’s weight remained above the 50kg limit by the morning.
Dr. Paudiwala emphasized that all of Phogat’s health parameters were normal during the weight cut process. As a precaution, she was administered intravenous fluids to prevent dehydration, and routine blood tests were conducted to ensure her well-being.
Dr. Paudiwala expressed that while Phogat was physically and medically stable, the disqualification was a major setback for her, marking a disappointing end to her third Olympic campaign. The Indian Olympic Association continues to support Phogat through this challenging time.