Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian Batter to Complete 12,000 Runs in T20Is

Virat Kohli, RCB's poster boy, has a unique record at the outset of the IPL-2024. Virat scored his 12,000th T20I run in the opening match against the Chennai Super Kings. He, like Chris Gayle, has amassed 12000 runs in a short period of time. Meanwhile, he became the first Indian batter to reach 12,000 runs in T20Is.

The opening match of IPL-2024 is being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Bengaluru from Friday. RCB won the toss and elected to bat first.