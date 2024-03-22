Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian Batter to Complete 12,000 Runs in T20Is

Virat Kohli, RCB's poster boy, has a unique record at the outset of the IPL-2024. Virat scored his 12,000th T20I run in the opening match against the Chennai Super Kings. He, like Chris Gayle, has amassed 12000 runs in a short period of time. Meanwhile, he became the first Indian batter to reach 12,000 runs in T20Is.
The opening match of IPL-2024 is being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Bengaluru from Friday. RCB won the toss and elected to bat first.
Accordingly, Virat Kohli and captain Faf du Plessis came out to open and got off to a good start. Faf du Plessis, who has been aggressive from the start, scored 35 off 23 balls. Eight boundaries come off his bat.
Virat Kohli scored 21 off 20 balls, including one six. With this, he surpassed 12,000 runs in Twenty20s. Earlier in international cricket, Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, Kiran Pollard, Alex Hales, and David Warner had achieved the 'Milestone'.
It should be noted that Virat's 12,000 runs are in addition to his IPL runs for The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, T20 runs for the Indian cricket team, and domestic T20 runs for Delhi.
After Virat, another Indian player, Rohit Sharma, is in the queue to reach this 'milestone'. Rohit has totaled 11,156 runs in T20Is. Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan are the Indians who have scored the most T20 runs after Virat. Dhawan has scored 9645 runs so far.