Virat Kohli Hits Century After 1,019 Days As India Down Afghanistan

Virat Kohli on Thursday hit his 71st international century after a long wait to hand Afghanistan a defeat in what stood out to be a dead rubber Asia Cup match.

After disappointing results against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, India were left on the brink of exit with Pakistan’s victory over Afghanistan confirming the inevitable.

In a match of very little significance, what made headlines was Kohli’s first international century in 1,019 days as the former Indian captain went through a rough patch of form. However, the writing was on the wall with Kohli brushing aside all criticism to perform well in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

After registering scores of 35 and 59 against Pakistan and Hong Kong in the group stages, and then scoring 60 facing Pakistan again, Kohli went for nought against Sri Lanka. Coming up against Afghanistan, there was no stopping him as he raced to a 61 ball 122 in a blistering innings.