Virat Kohli Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Landing in England

Former India skipper Virat Kohli tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in London few days ago. However, he has fully recovered from the virus, stated reports. He was among the few other players who have contracted with the virus. The situation, albeit, has put the team's practice Test against Leicestershire in a tricky situation.

“Yes, Virat too was hit by Covid after returning from holidaying in the Maldives, but he’s recovered now,” a source was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

“This now means that India’s tour game against Leicestershire from June 24 won’t be as intense as coach Rahul Dravid wanted it to be, since the medical advice is to not overload the players after they’ve suffered Covid-19. There could be more Covid cases in the team,” the source further stated.

India's tour of England last year had to be terminated prematurely after Covid-19 cases emerged in the visitors' camp, with even head coach Ravi Shastri testing positive for the virus. As the Indian team gears up for the England assignment again, a repeat of the situation has been feared, reported Times Now.

The book launch event was attended by the then India head coach Ravi Shastri. Even Virat Kohli had attended the event along with a few other players. Not long after the even cases started to rise in the Indian camp, with Shastri and a few members of the support staff contracting the virus.

Afraid of the situation deteriorating further, the BCCI decided to end the series without the 5th Test being completed. The suspended 5th Test will now be held at Edgbaston starting July 01, followed by a T20I and an ODI series, the report said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer, Arun Dhumal, has advised the players to take all precautions they can as the board doesn't want a similar situation like the one that took place last time, forcing the board to call off the 5th and final Test of the series.

“The Covid threat is reduced in the UK. But still players should be more careful. We will ask the team to be a little careful,” Arun Dhumal, BCCI treasurer, told InsideSport.

While the BCCI hasn't yet confirmed of the Covid-19 cases in the Indian camp, the schedule of the series could suffer if the virus has indeed entered the Indian camp.