Hybrid Model Only Way Or Champions Trophy May Be Moved: ICC To PCB

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has proposed a hybrid model as the only viable solution for hosting the Champions Trophy 2025, following India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan. The suggestion was made during the ICC Board meeting on Friday, November 19, as tensions between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) continue to delay tournament preparations.

The PCB has insisted that all matches be held in Pakistan, rejecting the hybrid model. However, the ICC has deemed such an arrangement impractical. In light of this, the PCB has sought a day to consult with the Pakistan government, with the ICC Board scheduled to reconvene on Saturday, November 30.

Sources suggest the PCB may eventually agree to the hybrid model after internal discussions, which could allow Pakistan to retain partial hosting rights. Under this model, India’s matches, one semi-final, and the final would take place in Dubai, while the remaining matches would be played in Pakistan.

However, if the PCB rejects the proposal, the ICC Board may vote against its position, potentially revoking Pakistan’s hosting rights and awarding the tournament to a third country. Such a scenario could also result in Pakistan boycotting the event altogether.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi attended the virtual ICC meeting from Dubai, which was attended by 12 full members, three associate members, and the ICC Chair. While no consensus was reached, Naqvi reiterated on Wednesday that Pakistan would not accept a hybrid model.

The delay in resolving the dispute has postponed the tournament schedule, which was originally expected to be announced on November 11. Pakistan, awarded hosting rights for the Champions Trophy in November 2021, had already begun renovating three of its stadiums earlier this year.

Compounding the issue are recent security concerns in Pakistan. A series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka’s A team was cut short due to violent protests in Islamabad linked to former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political party. These incidents have heightened apprehensions about Pakistan’s ability to host international matches.

This is not the first instance of cricketing tensions between India and Pakistan. India has not toured Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup, and bilateral cricket has been suspended since the 2012-13 season. The PCB previously agreed to a hybrid model for the Asia Cup last year after India refused to travel to Pakistan.

The Champions Trophy, featuring the top eight teams in the ICC ODI Rankings, remains one of cricket’s marquee tournaments. Pakistan won the last edition in 2017, defeating India in the final at The Oval in London. The outcome of the ongoing dispute will determine the tournament’s hosting arrangements and the future of Pakistan’s role in international cricket.

