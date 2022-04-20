West Indies All-Rounder Keiron Pollard Announces Retirement From Intl Cricket

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard who represents Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket.
Pollard was the captain of the West Indies’ limited overs teams. He has represented the Windies in a total of 123 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 101 Twenty-Twenty Internationals (T20Is).
The 34-year old was a part of the Caribbean team that won the 2012 ICC WT20 but he missed out on his second T20 World Cup title in 2016 because of injury.
Posing a video on Instagram, Pollard informed about his decision to retire from international cricket.
He wrote, “After careful deliberation I've today decided to retire from international cricket," Pollard said in the video. "As is the case of many young persons it was a dream of mine to represent the West Indies team from the time I was a boy of 10 years and I'm proud to have represented West Indies cricket for over 15 years in both the T20 and ODI forms of the game.”
“I can still vividly remember making my international debut in 2007 under the leadership of my childhood hero, Brian Lara. Wearing those maroon colours and playing alongside such greats has been a privilege that I never took lightly, soul in every facet of the game - whether bowling, batting or fielding,” Pollard added.
Pollard had made his ODI debut against South Africa in April 2007 and his T20I debut against Australia, the next year. Remarkably, he never played in Tests for West Indies and was a white-ball specialist for the Windies for over a decade.