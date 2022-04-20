West Indies All-Rounder Keiron Pollard Announces Retirement From Intl Cricket

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard who represents Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket.

Pollard was the captain of the West Indies’ limited overs teams. He has represented the Windies in a total of 123 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 101 Twenty-Twenty Internationals (T20Is).

The 34-year old was a part of the Caribbean team that won the 2012 ICC WT20 but he missed out on his second T20 World Cup title in 2016 because of injury.

Posing a video on Instagram, Pollard informed about his decision to retire from international cricket.