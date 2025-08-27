What Really Drove Ashwin to Quit the IPL?

When Ravichandran Ashwin announced on X that he was stepping away from the IPL, fans reacted with a mix of surprise and nostalgia. His post — “They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today” — said enough and yet left much unsaid. The big question lingers: why did one of the sharpest spin minds in the league call time now?

A Season That Told Its Own Story

The immediate trigger probably lies in the 2024 season. Ashwin’s grand homecoming to Chennai Super Kings, snapped up for nearly INR 10 crore, was supposed to be the fairytale return. Instead, it turned out to be lukewarm — nine matches, seven wickets, and very little impact. For a team that demands big returns from big buys, that was a red flag. When reports broke that CSK and Ashwin were set to part ways, the decision to walk away seemed inevitable. Maybe Ashwin himself sensed the IPL chapter was nearing its natural end.

The Weight of Age and Format

At 38, Ashwin isn’t “old” in the spinner’s playbook. But the IPL is unforgiving. Power-hitters are bolder, younger spinners bowl quicker through the air, and mystery variations dominate the narrative. Ashwin’s economy at Rajasthan in 2024 wasn’t disastrous, but the wickets dried up. And in T20 cricket, wickets are currency. He is still a master of angles, drift, and deception, but perhaps even he realised that his best battles in the IPL had already been fought.

Not a Goodbye to Franchise Cricket

It’s worth remembering his post didn’t say he was done with T20 leagues — just the IPL. That feels deliberate. Having journeyed through CSK, Pune, Punjab (as captain), Delhi, Rajasthan and back, Ashwin has seen the highs and lows of the tournament. Maybe the pressure cooker of the IPL, with its relentless scrutiny, no longer excites him. Leagues abroad — from the Hundred in England to emerging circuits in the US or UAE — may offer him more freedom, fewer eyeballs, and still plenty of challenges to keep his mind buzzing.

Ending Where It All Began

The timing is emotional too. Ashwin started his IPL journey with CSK in 2009, carved out his reputation under MS Dhoni, and picked up two IPL titles plus two Champions League T20s in yellow. Returning in 2024, only to have a quiet season, almost feels like poetic closure. A hero who came full circle, and knew when to stop.

Consistency With His International Exit

His IPL retirement also mirrors the way he stepped away from international cricket last December. Ashwin didn’t wait until the game forgot him — he bowed out with 537 Test wickets, 3,500 runs, and the reputation of a modern great intact. This IPL exit feels like a continuation of that mindset: timing matters as much as stats.

The Thinker’s Way Out

Ashwin has always been more than numbers. He tinkered, experimented, and often challenged the format itself. Remember the “carrom ball” in 2010? Or the “retired out” call at Rajasthan Royals in 2022? Walking away from the IPL while still being relevant is, in its own way, another clever move. It ensures his legacy remains untainted by decline.

So, Why Now?

Because Ashwin has always played the game on his own terms. From an IT graduate balancing exams and cricket nets, to a world-class spinner who outthought left-handers for fun, his story has been about timing, intellect, and reinvention. Retiring from the IPL at this point doesn’t mark the end of his cricket — it marks the start of a freer, more experimental phase.

And that, perhaps, is vintage Ashwin: always moving a step ahead of the curve.

