Who is Hillang Yajik? Meet Arunachal’s First Female Bodybuilding Gold Medalist

Hillang Yajik, a rising star from Arunachal Pradesh, has etched her name in the history books by winning 1 gold and 1 silver medal for India at the 15th South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships 2025, held in Thimphu, Bhutan, from June 11 to 15.

With this historic achievement, Hillang Yajik becomes the first-ever female physique sports athlete from Arunachal Pradesh to win a gold medal at the international level, making it a proud moment not only for her home state but also for the entire nation.

A Landmark Moment for Arunachal and India

The prestigious championship, organized by the Bhutan Bodybuilding Association and sanctioned by the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF) and Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (ABPF), saw participation from top athletes across South Asia. Amid fierce competition, Yajik stood out for her discipline, strength, and determination.

Recognition from the State and Sporting Authorities

President of the Arunachal Bodybuilding Association (ABA), Nabam Tuna, lauded Yajik’s accomplishment, stating,

“Hillang’s victory is not just an individual milestone—it’s a national honor. She has represented India on a global platform and brought immense pride to Arunachal Pradesh.”

Inspiration for Future Generations

Yajik’s extraordinary feat is expected to inspire many young athletes, especially women from the Northeast, to take up physique sports and bodybuilding professionally. Her journey reflects a powerful message of perseverance and the growing strength of Indian women in international sports.

