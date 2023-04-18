Will IPL See Its First-Ever Twin Pair In SRH vs MI Match?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to witness its first-ever twin pair featuring for opposing sides on Tuesday as South African cricketers Duan Jansen and Marco Jansen will be playing for Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.

The tournament has seen several siblings thus far but never before has a twin pair featured in the IPL. Over the years, siblings including Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan, Albie Morkel and Morne Morkel, Michael Hussey and David Hussey, Shaun Marsh and Mitchell Marsh, Brendon McCullum and Nathan McCullum, Dwayne Bravo and Darren Bravo, Siddarth Kaul and Uday Kaul, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, Sam Curran and Tom Curran have played in the IPL.

Fans have enjoyed the sibling pairs giving their best on the pitch. Often paired against each other, they have tried to better their siblings.

Duan Jansen’s IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede set an unprecedented record of the tournament’s first ever twin pair. And today’s match is likely to see them face each other for the first time as Mumbai Indians play Sunrisers Hyderabad.

While Duan Jansen’s IPL debut was not a very memorable one, Marco Jansen has been performing well for SRH. Duan had given away 53 runs in his four overs, only picking the wicket of Rinku Singh. On the other hand, Marco Jansen has done really well so far, posting figures of 2/16 against Punjab Kings and 2/37 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

SRH won both contests and are placed at the eighth position with two wins out of four games that they have played thus far in the ongoing season.