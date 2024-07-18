India Cricket Team Head Coaches: Salary, Most Successful, Tenure and More

The head coach of a cricket team is very important for the team's success. They do more than just make plans for games. They help choose who plays and create a good team spirit. This article talks about all the head coaches of the Indian cricket team, from the first one to the latest.
India is very important in cricket. It has the most fans and money in the sport. Over a billion people in India and around the world love the Indian team very much.
India has had many great cricket players. Some famous ones are Anil Kumble and Sachin Tendulkar. Now, Rohit Sharma leads the team. Other top players like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul make the team very strong.
The BCCI, which runs cricket in India, has a lot of money. They created the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is now the biggest T20 cricket event in the world. The best players from all countries want to play in the IPL.
India hasn't won a World Cup since 2011, but they're still one of the best teams. They're especially good when playing at home. They've recently beaten strong teams like Australia and England.
In the future, India wants to use its money and fans to keep winning more games around the world. They want to keep their cricket history strong and inspire young players.
Since the job was created, the Indian cricket team has had many different coaches. Each coach helped the team grow in their own way. Gautam Gambhir is now one of 25 head coaches who have led the team.
Some famous coaches were John Wright, Greg Chappell, Gary Kirsten, and Duncan Fletcher. These four were from other countries. Ravi Shastri was special because he coached the team more than once, for a total of over six years.
PR Man Singh was a very interesting coach. He never played cricket for India, but he led the team when they won the World Cup in 1983. This shows that a good coach doesn't always need to be a former player. Sometimes, understanding the game well and being good at managing people is enough to be a great coach.
As India gears up for the 3rd T20I against Zimbabwe, speculation is rife about the inclusion of players like Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. In addition, Zaheer Khan and Lakshmipathy Balaji are reportedly in contention for the role of India's bowling coach, indicating a period of strategic reinforcement in the coaching staff.
Rahul Dravid’s tenure as head coach has been particularly successful. Under his guidance, India reached the finals of the 50-over World Cup, won the T20 World Cup, and played in the final of a World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Dravid's tenure has been marked by strategic planning, development of young talents, and significant victories.
Sanjay Bangar and Ravi Shastri have both served as interim coaches, with Bangar stepping in twice and Shastri taking on the role in 2007 before becoming Team Director from 2014-2016 and then the full-fledged coach. This flexibility has been crucial during transitions and periods of strategic change.
The BCCI has announced Gautam Gambhir as the new head coach of the Indian cricket team. This announcement came on Tuesday, July 9, marking a significant transition from the tenure of Rahul Dravid.
Gambhir, who becomes the 25th person to assume this prestigious role, brings with him a wealth of experience and a distinguished cricketing career.
Finding the exact salary details for all the coaches of the Indian cricket team from Keki Tarapore to Gautam Gambhir is challenging due to the lack of detailed public records for many of the earlier coaches. However, here is what is known for some of the more recent coaches:
Gautam Gambhir: The recent appointment of Gautam Gambhir as the head coach has not yet disclosed his salary officially, but according to reports from Times Now, Gambhir is expected to earn approximately ₹12 crore annually, which aligns with the current market rates for such high-profile positions.
Rahul Dravid: Appointed in 2021, Rahul Dravid's annual salary was reported to be about ₹10 crore.
Ravi Shastri: During his tenure, Ravi Shastri was reported to have earned approximately ₹8-10 crore annually. His term included multiple stints from 2007, 2014-2016, and 2017-2021.
Anil Kumble: He served as the head coach from 2016-2017 and was reportedly paid around ₹6.25 crore annually.
Greg Chappell: The Australian coach served from 2005-2007 with an estimated annual salary of around $175,000 (approx ₹1.3 crore at the time).
For the earlier coaches such as Keki Tarapore, Hemu Adhikari, and others, detailed salary information is not readily available. It’s likely that their salaries were significantly lower compared to the modern era, reflecting the changes in cricket's commercial landscape and the BCCI's financial capabilities over the decades.
Who is the bowling coach of the Indian Cricket team?
The current bowling coach for the Indian cricket team is Paras Mhambrey. He has been instrumental in shaping the team’s bowling strategies and player development.
Who is the fielding coach of the Indian Cricket team?
The current fielding coach for the Indian cricket team is T. Dilip. His efforts have significantly contributed to improving the team's fielding standards.
What is the salary of coach in Indian national cricket team?
The salary for the head coach of the Indian cricket team can be quite substantial, up to ₹12 crore per year. However, it’s worth noting that the exact salary can vary and is usually negotiable based on experience.
What is BCCI Level 1 coach?
The BCCI Level 1 Coaching Certificate is an accreditation offered by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). It equips coaches with fundamental skills needed to guide players at the grassroots level. Coaches who complete this program gain proficiency in BCCI-endorsed coaching methodologies.
Whos is the Most Successful Indian coach?
In terms of results, Rahul Dravid has been one of the most successful coaches for India. During his tenure, India reached the final of the 2023 ICC 50-over World Cup, won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2024, and played in the final of the ICC World Test Championship in 2023. His leadership was marked by significant achievements and his dedication to nurturing young talent and instilling discipline in the team was exemplary.