Women's Asia Cup 2024: India Enters Final With Dominant Bangladesh Win

India beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets in their semifinal clash in the Women's Asia Cup 2024 in Dambulla on Friday to make their way into the final. India were chasing a target of 81 runs and cruised to 83 in 11 overs without losing a wicket.
Smriti Mandhana scored an unbeaten 55 along with Shafali Verma who scored 26 runs. The Bangladesh team was restricted to 80 for the loss of eight wickets in their 20 overs with Renuka Singh and Radha Yadav picking up three wickets each for India. Earlier, Bangladesh had won the toss and elected to bat first.
Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur said after the win, "Our bowlers did a great job. Whatever we spoke in the team meeting, they did the same. Really proud of the way they are bowling. A lot of pressure on us because we have been dominating Asian cricket. For us, things are simple. We want to go out there and express."
"We prepare ourselves hard in the nets. (On the bowling unit) Every day, they are coming up with positive approaches. They are coming up with nice ideas. They are giving me confidence. They are always there for the team. (Improvement) Consistency is something which is very important for us. We want to keep doing what we've been doing. We'll watch the game (Sri Lanka vs Pakistan) tonight and see whoever is there and prepare accordingly," Kaur further said.
India will now take on the winner of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan match in the final on Sunday (July 28).