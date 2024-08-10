Womens Caribbean Premier League 2024: Team, Schedule, Streaming Channel

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 promises to be an exhilarating season of T20 cricket, featuring six dynamic teams from across the Caribbean. This year’s competition will see Antigua & Barbuda Falcons join the fray, replacing the Jamaica Tallawahs. With the Guyana Amazon Warriors entering as the defending champions, the tournament is set to showcase intense matches and top-notch cricketing action.

The CPL 2024 will kick off on August 29 and run through October 6, with matches held in various Caribbean venues. Fans can look forward to a month-long spectacle of competitive cricket, featuring star players, strategic gameplay, and memorable moments.

Caribbean Premier League 2024: Comprehensive Guide

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 will feature six competitive teams, all vying for the title. The participating teams are:

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons

Barbados Royals

Guyana Amazon Warriors

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Saint Lucia Kings

Trinbago Knight Riders

This season, Jamaica Tallawahs will not be participating, with Antigua & Barbuda Falcons replacing them. The Guyana Amazon Warriors will enter the tournament as the defending champions.

CPL 2024 Format

The CPL 2024 will be organized in a round-robin format, where each team will play against every other team twice, both home and away. The tournament will consist of 30 group matches. The top four teams at the end of the group stage will progress to the playoffs, which are scheduled from October 1 to October 6.

Playoff Structure

Qualifier 1: The top two teams will compete, with the winner advancing directly to the final.

Eliminator: The third and fourth placed teams will face off, with the winner moving on to Qualifier 2.

Qualifier 2: The winner of the Eliminator will play against the loser of Qualifier 1 for the second spot in the final.

Final: The winners of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 will contest the championship match.

CPL 2024 Schedule

The tournament will run from August 29 to October 6, with matches held across various Caribbean venues:

August 29: Antigua & Barbuda Falcons vs. St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 7 pm)

August 30: Antigua & Barbuda Falcons vs. Guyana Amazon Warriors (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 7 pm)

August 31: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs. Trinbago Knight Riders (Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts, 7 pm)

September 1: Antigua & Barbuda Falcons vs. Barbados Royals (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 10 am) and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs. Saint Lucia Kings (Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts, 7 pm)

October 1: Eliminator (Guyana National Stadium, Providence, 7 pm)

October 2: Qualifier 1 (Guyana National Stadium, Providence, 7 pm)

October 4: Qualifier 2 (Guyana National Stadium, Providence, 7 pm)

October 6: Final (Guyana National Stadium, Providence, 7 pm)

CPL 2024 Team Squads

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons

Brandon King, Imad Wasim, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fabian Allen, Chris Green, Mohammad Amir, Roshon Primus, Fakhar Zaman, Hayden Walsh, Justin Greaves, Teddy Bishop, Jahmar Hamilton, Shamar Springer, Kofi James, Jewel Andrew, Kelvin Pitman, Joshua James

Barbados Royals

Rovman Powell, David Miller, Jason Holder, Maheesh Theekshana, Quinton de Kock, Naveen-ul-Haq, Alick Athanaze, Kevin Wickham, Obed McCoy, Kadeem Alleyne, Keshav Maharaj, Isai Thorne, Rahkeem Cornwall, Nyeem Young, Nathan Sealy, Ramon Simmonds, Rivaldo Clarke

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Shimron Hetmyer, Imran Tahir, Shai Hope, Saim Ayub, Azam Khan, Romario Shepherd, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gudakesh Motie, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer, Kevin Sinclair, Shamar Joseph, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Matthew Nandu, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Evin Lewis, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Sikandar Raza, Sherfane Rutherford, Ashmead Nedd, Andre Fletcher, Anrich Nortje, Dominic Drakes, Mikyle Louis, Joshua da Silva, Odean Smith, Ryan John, Veerasammy Permaul, Johann Layne

Saint Lucia Kings

Johnson Charles, Alzarri Joseph, Heinrich Klaasen, Faf du Plessis, Noor Ahmad, Roston Chase, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, David Wiese, Aaron Jones, Matthew Forde, Khari Campbell, Khary Pierre, Shadrack Descarte, Johann Jeremiah, McKenny Clarke, Mikkel Govia, Akeem Auguste

Trinbago Knight Riders

Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Akeal Hosein, Josh Little, Nathan Edward, Dwayne Bravo, Jayden Seales, Waqar Salamkheil, Mark Deyal, Ali Khan, Terrence Hinds, Keacy Carty, Shaquere Parris

Broadcasting Information

The CPL 2024 will be broadcast in various countries through the following channels:

As CPL 2024 draws near, fans can anticipate thrilling matches, star performances, and a well-contested tournament across the beautiful Caribbean venues.