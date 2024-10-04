Women's T20 World Cup Winners List

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is the premier international tournament in women's cricket, organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC). It was first held in 2009, and since then, it has been a key event for showcasing the best talents in women's cricket. The tournament takes place every two years, with the world's best teams battling for the prestigious title.
Inaugural Season: 2009
Current Edition: 2024
Next Edition: 2026
Tournament Format: Group Stage and Knockouts
Number of Teams: 10
Most Successful Team: Australia (5 titles)
The Women's T20 World Cup features 10 of the best teams from around the world. Here are the participating teams for the 2024 edition:
Australia
India
England
New Zealand
South Africa
West Indies
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
Bangladesh
Scotland
These teams will compete in a group-stage format, with the top teams advancing to the knockout rounds, culminating in the final match.
The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will follow a traditional format where the teams are split into two groups for the round-robin stage. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, followed by the final. Each match will offer thrilling cricket as the world's top female cricketers fight for the title.
Who is the most successful team in the Women's T20 World Cup?
Australia is the most successful team, having won the title 5 times.
When and where is the Women's T20 World Cup final in 2024?
The final is scheduled for October 20, 2024, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
How are teams selected for the Women's T20 World Cup 2024?
Teams qualify for the World Cup through regional competitions and rankings set by the ICC.