Women's T20 World Cup Winners List

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is the premier international tournament in women's cricket, organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC). It was first held in 2009, and since then, it has been a key event for showcasing the best talents in women's cricket. The tournament takes place every two years, with the world's best teams battling for the prestigious title.

Overview of the Women's T20 World Cup

Inaugural Season: 2009

Current Edition: 2024

Next Edition: 2026

Tournament Format: Group Stage and Knockouts

Number of Teams: 10

Most Successful Team: Australia (5 titles)

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Participating Teams

The Women's T20 World Cup features 10 of the best teams from around the world. Here are the participating teams for the 2024 edition:

Australia

India

England

New Zealand

South Africa

West Indies

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

Scotland

These teams will compete in a group-stage format, with the top teams advancing to the knockout rounds, culminating in the final match.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Winners and Runners-up List