Sports

Women's T20 World Cup Winners List

Women's T20 World Cup Winners List
Women's T20 World Cup Winners List
Hasid Khan
Updated on

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is the premier international tournament in women's cricket, organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC). It was first held in 2009, and since then, it has been a key event for showcasing the best talents in women's cricket. The tournament takes place every two years, with the world's best teams battling for the prestigious title.

Overview of the Women's T20 World Cup

  • Inaugural Season: 2009

  • Current Edition: 2024

  • Next Edition: 2026

  • Tournament Format: Group Stage and Knockouts

  • Number of Teams: 10

  • Most Successful Team: Australia (5 titles)

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Participating Teams

The Women's T20 World Cup features 10 of the best teams from around the world. Here are the participating teams for the 2024 edition:

  • Australia

  • India

  • England

  • New Zealand

  • South Africa

  • West Indies

  • Pakistan

  • Sri Lanka

  • Bangladesh

  • Scotland

These teams will compete in a group-stage format, with the top teams advancing to the knockout rounds, culminating in the final match.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Winners and Runners-up List

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Format

The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will follow a traditional format where the teams are split into two groups for the round-robin stage. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, followed by the final. Each match will offer thrilling cricket as the world's top female cricketers fight for the title.

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule

Women's T20 World Cup Winners List with Captain, Player of the Match, and Player of the Tournament

Most Titles in Women's T20 World Cup History

FAQs

Q

Who is the most successful team in the Women's T20 World Cup?

A

Australia is the most successful team, having won the title 5 times.

Q

When and where is the Women's T20 World Cup final in 2024?

A

The final is scheduled for October 20, 2024, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Q

How are teams selected for the Women's T20 World Cup 2024?

A

Teams qualify for the World Cup through regional competitions and rankings set by the ICC.

Women's T20 World Cup Winners List
Caribbean Premier League Winners List 2024
Women's T20 World Cup Winners List
World Test Championship Winners and Runner-up List
Women's T20 World Cup Winners List
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Dates and Time, Venue, Live Streaming & Telecast Details

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
sports>>sports/womens-t20-world-cup-winners-list
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com