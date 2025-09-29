Women’s World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka, India Skippers Ready for Guwahati Opener

Guwahati is set to host the opening clash of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, with both Sri Lanka and India expressing confidence ahead of the high-voltage encounter.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Atapattu, addressing the media on Monday, said her team is fully prepared for the opener. “We are ready for the first game. Since the tournament is being held in India, they will naturally be strong contenders, but we are equally determined to give our best. As co-hosts this time, we want to put forward our finest cricket. Playing in Guwahati for the very first time will be a special experience, and we will try to deliver our best performance,” Atapattu said.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, also speaking at the pre-match press conference, highlighted the impressive performance of young wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry in the warm-up matches. “Uma has done very well in both the practice games. Whether she will make it to the playing XI for the first match in Guwahati, I cannot confirm right now as we are not announcing the final XI today. But she is certainly an important player for us,” Kaur remarked.

Adding to the emotional connect, the Barsapara Cricket Stadium has been adorned with photographs of late Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg, paying tribute to the legendary singer who passed away earlier this year.

With both sides geared up and the city abuzz with excitement, Guwahati will witness its first-ever Women’s World Cup match, setting the stage for a historic tournament opener.

Also Read: Sri Lanka Women’s Cricket Team Arrives In Guwahati Ahead of World Cup Against India