Women’s World Cup: India Lose to South Africa by 3 Wickets

India was defeated by South Africa for three wickets in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at Hagley Oval in New Zealand on Sunday.

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana and skipper Mithali Raj struck half-centuries and set the platform for India to reach a competitive 274 for seven against South Africa at the Hagley Oval after opting to bat.

With this win, South Africa ended India's campaign at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and set up their semi-final clash against unbeaten Australia.

Shafali (53 off 46) and Smriti (71 off 84) shared a 91-run stand off 90 balls for the opening wicket to provide the start India were looking for.

South Africa chased down the target in the final ball with Laura Wolvaardt (80), Mignon du Preez (52 not out) and Lara Goodall (49) scoring the bulk of the runs.

The Proteas pulled it back in the final two overs with the wickets of Richa Ghosh and Kaur.

