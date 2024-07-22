World Championship of Legends Winners List
Get ready for a groundbreaking spectacle in the world of cricket as the inaugural World Championship of Legends prepares to unfold in the United Kingdom. Spanning ten thrilling days from July 3 to July 13, this tournament will showcase cricketing greatness like never before.
Featuring a round-robin format, the event will see six illustrious teams - India Champions, Pakistan Champions, England Champions, Australia Champions, South Africa Champions, and West Indies Champions - battling it out on the field. Each team will test their mettle against every other, promising fans an unforgettable display of skill, strategy, and legendary cricketing prowess.
The stage was set ablaze with cricketing legends at the inaugural World Championship of Legends, boasting iconic figures such as Shahid Afridi, Brett Lee, Yuvraj Singh, Jacques Kallis, Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Kevin Pietersen, Younis Khan, Harbhajan Singh, and a galaxy of others.
Across 18 riveting matches held from July 3 to July 13, the tournament unfolded in a captivating round-robin format. Each game not only showcased the immense talent and experience of these cricketing titans but also ignited passion and excitement among fans worldwide, making it a truly unforgettable spectacle in the world of sports.
World Championship of Legends 2024: Six Renowned Teams
1. India Champions - Captained by Yuvraj Singh
2. Pakistan Champions - Led by Younis Khan
3. Australia Champions - Under the leadership of Brett Lee
4. West Indies Champions - Headed by Darren Sammy
5. England Champions - Guided by Kevin Pietersen
6. South Africa Champions - Captained by Jacques Kallis
Harshit Rana and Ajay Devgan were the illustrious owners who crowned the World Championship of Legends 2024. Harshit Rana, a celebrated Indian personality known for his roles in cinema and as a lyricist, partnered with Ajay Devgan, a stalwart of Bollywood with a prolific career spanning over a hundred films.
Winner of World Championship of Legends 2024
In the final showdown of the World Championship of Legends 2024 on July 13 at Edgbaston in Birmingham, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first. India's bowlers delivered a superb performance, restricting Pakistan to 156/6. Shoaib Malik was the top scorer for Pakistan with 41 off 36 balls.
In response, India got off to a strong start with Ambati Rayudu smashing 50 off just 30 deliveries, setting the tone early on. Gurkreet Mann contributed 34 off 33 balls, providing crucial support. Towards the end, Yusuf Pathan played a decisive unbeaten knock of 30 off 16 balls, guiding India to victory. They reached the target of 159/5 in 19.1 overs, clinching the inaugural season of the World Championship of Legends cricket league. Pakistan finished as runners-up after a closely contested final match.
Stats of World Championship of Legends 2024
Top Scorers in WCL 2024
1. Shoaib Malik (PAK) - 245 runs in 7 matches
2. Ian Bell (ENG) - 230 runs in 5 matches
3. Robin Uthappa (IND) - 225 runs in 7 matches
4. Sharjeel Khan (PAK) - 221 runs in 7 matches
5. Yusuf Pathan (IND) - 221 runs in 7 matches
Top Wicket-Takers in WCL 2024
1. Nathan Coulter-Nile (AUS) - 9 wickets in 6 matches
2. Wahab Riaz (PAK) - 9 wickets in 7 matches
3. Shoaib Malik (PAK) - 9 wickets in 7 matches
4. Brett Lee (AUS) - 9 wickets in 6 matches
5. Harbhajan Singh (IND) - 8 wickets in 7 matches
These statistics highlight the standout performances of players throughout the tournament, showcasing their contributions with both bat and ball.