World Championship of Legends Winners List

Get ready for a groundbreaking spectacle in the world of cricket as the inaugural World Championship of Legends prepares to unfold in the United Kingdom. Spanning ten thrilling days from July 3 to July 13, this tournament will showcase cricketing greatness like never before.



Featuring a round-robin format, the event will see six illustrious teams - India Champions, Pakistan Champions, England Champions, Australia Champions, South Africa Champions, and West Indies Champions - battling it out on the field. Each team will test their mettle against every other, promising fans an unforgettable display of skill, strategy, and legendary cricketing prowess.

The stage was set ablaze with cricketing legends at the inaugural World Championship of Legends, boasting iconic figures such as Shahid Afridi, Brett Lee, Yuvraj Singh, Jacques Kallis, Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Kevin Pietersen, Younis Khan, Harbhajan Singh, and a galaxy of others.

Across 18 riveting matches held from July 3 to July 13, the tournament unfolded in a captivating round-robin format. Each game not only showcased the immense talent and experience of these cricketing titans but also ignited passion and excitement among fans worldwide, making it a truly unforgettable spectacle in the world of sports.