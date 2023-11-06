Angelo Mathews' Bizarre Time-Out Dismissal Explained

If you’re watching the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, you must have witnessed the bizarre manner in which veteran Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews was dismissed.
Mathews failed to make to the pitch in time and was adjudged to have been timed-out by the umpires following appeals from Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan.
According to the rules, a batter has to make the pitch within three minutes (two minutes in World Cups) of the dismissal of the previous player and be ready to face the next delivery.
However, you must be wondering why Mathews was given out even after he had entered the ground. Well, even though Angelo Mathews entered the ground in time, he encountered some issues with his helmet, forcing him to call for a replacement.
The maximum allowed time had passed in the process and Bangladesh skipper Shakib decided to appeal before the officials. The rule book dictated the officials to give Mathews out. He departed without facing a single delivery.
According to the guidelines of the game, Rule 40.1.1 states: fter the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.
As per rule 40.1.2, In the event of an extended delay in which no batter comes to the wicket, the umpires shall adopt the procedure of Law 16.3 (Umpires awarding a match). For the purposes of that Law the start of the action shall be taken as the expiry of the 3 minutes referred to above.
Moreover, the rule books state that the bowler will not get the credit for the dismissal, similar to when a run-out happens.
Following the bizarre manner of his dismissal, Mathews was left fuming after returning to the dugout. He also became the first cricketer in history to be given 'time out'.