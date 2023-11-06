Angelo Mathews' Bizarre Time-Out Dismissal Explained

What is the Time Out rule according to the cricket guidelines?

According to the guidelines of the game, Rule 40.1.1 states: fter the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.