ICC World Cup: Virat's Ton, Jadeja's 5-Wicket Haul Guide India to Defeat SA by 243 Runs

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock was sent packing very early after scoring just five runs. Right after that, Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen put up a bit of a fight but couldn't muster up any runs. The game just kept getting worse for the Proteas and they eventually folded out a meager 83 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja took five wickets, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami took two wickets each and Mohammed Siraj took one wicket to bowl out the Proteas at 83.