ICC World Cup: Virat's Ton, Jadeja's 5-Wicket Haul Guide India to Defeat SA by 243 Runs

India restricted South Africa to 83 and crushed the Proteas by 243 runs in the 37th ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match on Sunday.
From scoring his Maiden ODI century in Kolkata to scoring his 49th ODI century on the same pitch, the G.O.A.T of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli helped India to score 326 runs at Eden Gardens today.
He scripted history on his 35th birthday by equaling Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI tons.
India got off to a flying start with skipper Rohit Sharma attacking right from the word go and opener Shubman Gill playing the supporting role by rotating strikes.
The Rohit-Shubman duo notched up a 50-run partnership for the opening wicket in just 4.3 overs hitting Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi to all parts of the ground.
South Africa’s Quinton de Kock was sent packing very early after scoring just five runs. Right after that, Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen put up a bit of a fight but couldn't muster up any runs. The game just kept getting worse for the Proteas and they eventually folded out a meager 83 runs.
Ravindra Jadeja took five wickets, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami took two wickets each and Mohammed Siraj took one wicket to bowl out the Proteas at 83.