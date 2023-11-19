Australia Lift ICC World Cup Trophy; Defeats India by 6 Wickets

Australia defeated India to lift the ICC World Cup 2023 trophy for the sixth consecutive time at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.
A spectacular century by Travis Head put the Aussies on top in search of 241 against India.
Earlier, half-centuries by Virat Kohli and KL Rahul helped India score a total of 240 runs against Australia. The Australian bowling attack combined to turn the screw after a fast-paced powerplay, bowling India out for 240.
Victory for Australia is a crowning moment in what has been a phenomenal year for Pat Cummins’ side across formats, adding to their win over India in the World Test Championship final in June and their subsequent retention of the Ashes.
David Warner (7), Mitchell Marsh (15) and Steven Smith (4) all departed cheaply as Australia slipped to 47/3 inside the opening seven overs, with Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah taking the wickets.
But a superb partnership between Head and Marnus Labuschagne won it for Australia, with Head hitting a stunning century and Labuschagne playing the foil at the other end, bedding in with a resolute half-century of his own.
Travis Head was the star with the bat, hitting an inspired century to win Australia’s men their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup crown.