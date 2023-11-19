World Cup Final: Half Centuries by Kohli & Rahul Help India Score 240 Against Australia

54 by Virat Kohli and 66 by KL Rahul help India to score a total of 240 runs agianst Australia at the high-octane World Cup final 2023 at the Nrendra Modi Statdium on Sunday.
Earlier today, Australia won the toss in the summit clash and opted to bowl first.
Rohit Sharma began in his characteristic aggressive fashion, unleashing a brace of fours in the very second over, and then hitting a six and four in the fourth. Even as Josh Hazlewood was under the pump, his partner Mitchell Starc managed to strike in the fifth over. A mistimed front foot pull brought the end of Shubman Gill for four.
On the back of Kohli's fifth successive fifty in the Cricket World Cup, India seemed to be picking up pace. However, Cummins struck once more for Australia, employing a short ball against the batter, who ended up playing on.
India eventually reached their 200 in the 41st over. The team needed a push to get them to a solid total.
But wickets kept on falling, and Jasprit Bumrah was next to depart, trapped in-front by Adam Zampa, who finished with 1/44 from his ten overs.
The Australian team's bowling and fielding performance has been excellent today. They have effectively prevented the Indian batsmen from scoring freely. They have developed strategies for each batsman and executed them perfectly. Now, it is the responsibility of the Indian team's bowling and fielding to perform equally well in the second innings.