Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan Ruled Out of Cricket World Cup 2023 Campaign

A day after the ‘timed-out’ controversy, Bangladesh cricket team captain Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of his team’s final ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match due to injury.
According to reports, the cricketer will not be a part of the upcoming world cup match against Australia on November 11 as he is having a fracture on his left-hand finger after suffering an injury while batting in the penultimate league stage game against Sri Lanka on November 6.
The Bangladesh Team Physio, Bayjedul Islam Khan was quoted by ICC saying, “Shakib was struck on his left finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers. He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint. Recovery is estimated at three to four weeks. He will leave for Bangladesh today to begin his rehab.”
Earlier on Monday, Bangladesh picked up only their second win of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2023 heaping more misery on Sri Lanka in the match between the two at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
During the second innings of the match, Shakib scored 82-runs before being dismissed by Sri Lanka’s Angelo Matthews.
It may be mentioned that yesterday’s match witnessed a controversy involving Shakib and Matthews. Mathews failed to make to the pitch in time and was adjudged to have been timed-out by the umpires following appeals from Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan.
According to the rules, a batter has to make the pitch within three minutes (two minutes in World Cups) of the dismissal of the previous player and be ready to face the next delivery.