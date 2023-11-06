CWC 23: Sri Lanka Put in to Bat First in Must-Win Clash with Bangladesh | Here’s the Playing XIs

Bangladesh will bowl first after captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss ahead of their clash with Sri Lanka in Delhi at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Sri Lanka rang in two changes with Kusal Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva coming in for Dimuth Karunaratne and Dushan Hemantha. The 1996 champions chase a win to keep their semi-final hopes alive at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.
Bangladesh made a change of their own with Tanzim Hasan Sakib replacing Mustafizur Rahman.
Sri Lanka's campaign has largely been derailed by injuries to key players but they could still snatch a place in the knockout stages with a triumph over Bangladesh at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, then another against New Zealand on 9 November.
The back-to-back victories would need to be settled by significant margins to give Sri Lanka's net run rate a healthy boost to compete with any other teams that finish on eight points, while also hoping that Pakistan and Afghanistan lose all of their remaining matches.
The outcome of this clash carries extra weight with a spot in the ICC Champions Trophy also on the line, as only the top eight sides at the end of the World Cup qualify for the next 50-over event in 2025.
Sri Lanka currently sit in seventh place with four points and only ahead of Netherlands on net run rate, while Bangladesh have two points with a slim margin in net run rate keeping them from bottom spot in the standings.
Bangladesh will have their backs to the wall following six consecutive defeats but showed that they can be a dangerous opponent when starting the tournament with a resounding victory over surprise packets Afghanistan.
While the semi-finals are already out of reach for Shakib Al Hasan's outfit, a second win in the tournament would at least allow them to finish it on a high.
Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan(C), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(C), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.