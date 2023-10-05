ICC Cricket World Cup: ENG vs NZ Pitch, Weather Report

Head To Head

England and New Zealand have played each other 95 times in the 50-over One Day International (ODI) format. Their head-to-head record shows that both are inseparable with England bagging 45 wins and New Zealand 44. On four occasions, the matches did not yield any results, while two matches ended in ties.

Back in the 2019 final, England had won the title by the boundary-count rule after Super Over, as the match had also finished in a tie.